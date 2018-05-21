Truckee man walking in road has outstanding warrant, gets arrested, police say

A Truckee man wanted by Stanislaus County on an assault charge remained held Monday afternoon in Nevada County on $100,500 in bond, authorities said.

Steven Lennie McCarthy, 29, faces a charge of assault with a deadly weapon that isn't a firearm, jail records state.

Truckee police around 4:20 a.m. Saturday spotted McCarthy and another man in dark clothes walking on Old Brockway Road, about a quarter-mile south of downtown. Police contacted the men out of safety concerns, Officer Arnie Lopez said.

"Both produced ID upon request," Lopez added.

Police then discovered McCarthy had an outstanding arrest warrant, leading to his arrest. The second man faced no charges, Lopez said.

The men said they were walking to a gas station to buy alcohol, the officer added.