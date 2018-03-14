Chain requirements in effect on Interstate 80

An overnight snowstorm has made for difficult driving conditions and led to chain requirements for travel on Interstate 80, the California Department of Transportation said on Wednesday morning, March 14.

Chains are required for eastbound traffic on all vehicles, except 4-wheel drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels, from Cisco in Placer County to Truckee in Nevada County.

Chains are required for westbound traffic on all vehicles, except 4-wheel drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels, from Truckee to 2.5 miles east of the junction of State Route 20 in Nevada County.