Truckee area businesses adapting to new waste regulations

Representatives of businesses that will soon see the effects of Truckee's new recycling program gathered at a workshop recently to learn how to adapt to new commercial trash and recycling service upgrades.

Starting the last week of July, commercial customers will receive carts for recyclables with pick-up beginning in August, and wildlife-resistant food waste carts with pick-up beginning Jan. 1 to coincide with state regulations mandating commercial recycling and organic recycling.

Additionally, commercial trash bins that are three or more cubic yards will be serviced up to five times per week with food waste carts serviced up to three times per week.

The services will prevent up to three million plastic bags from being sent to a landfill over the next 10 years, prevent recycling contamination, and increase the amount of materials that can be recycled, according to the Keep Truckee Green website.

Following a May 10 presentation by Melanie Conti, recycling outreach specialist for Keep Truckee Green, Holly Verbeck, CFO of Hey Chef, asked how the city is paying for the added carts and new dump trucks.

"There are some rate increases to account for the added infrastructure," said Erika Martis, recycling program coordinator with Keep Truckee Green. She said that residential and commercial rates will go up, but by starting the program in July it may alleviate the costs over time.

Mike Peters, food and beverage director at Tahoe Donner, asked how business are expected to enforce the sorting of trash, recyclables and food waste when customers often are expected to throw away their own trash especially in outdoor seating areas.

"Are you going to require me to go through the trash and sort it?" he asked.

Martis said the program will start back of house first, without holding the public responsible. She said they will do their best to put out signage to help customers place their trash in the right bins.

"As new things happen there's always a learning curve but we'll try to keep an eye on it," she said.

Business owners can also schedule a complimentary waste assessment online at https://live.vcita.com/site/townoftruckee or by calling 530-582-2496.

For more information visit keeptruckeegreen.org or call 530-582-2496.

Hannah Jones is a reporter for the Truckee Sun. She can be reached at hjones@truckeesun.com or 530-550-2652.