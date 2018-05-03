New location for Quality Automotive offers growth, workforce housing in Truckee

One of Truckee's longest running vehicle repair shops, Quality Automotive and Smog, has moved to a new larger location at 11500 Donner Pass Road, Unit D.

Known for servicing of all vehicle types, the facility has grown to six bays. According to a news release, the move offers a larger reception area and additions to the back shop.

"New state-of-the-art equipment and higher ceilings open the door to servicing heavier, high profile vehicles such as the popular Mercedes Sprinter van and trucks with camper shells or tool boxes," the release states. "Owners Bill and Sheila Greeno take pride in raising the bar on professionalism in auto repair and maintenance but they are also community partners."

The project includes two workforce housing apartments that will be offered to working resident of Truckee. Also, to celebrate the new larger location and encourage residents to keep all their auto servicing in Truckee, the shop is unveiling a 5 percent dividend program.

For information of the program and how you can to see if you have a dividend waiting from past service, log on at http://www.QualityAutomotiveandSmog.com and select the Dividend link.

Quality Automotive and Smog will be hosting a grand opening celebration this summer. For information, call 530-587-1933. California smog checks are welcome on a walk-in basis, please call for times.

