High Altitude Fitness climbing gym coming soon to Truckee

The Town of Truckee Planning Commission approved High Altitude Fitness' development permit to construct a 27,500-square-foot climbing gym at a meeting on Tuesday, April 17.

The two-story gym will be located at 11798 Donner Pass Road and Northwoods Boulevard, and marks the second gym approved by the commission in the last eight months.

The proposed gym will sit across the street from Truckee High School, and will include a 4,700-square-foot climbing gym, 3,620-square-foot bouldering area, entry plaza, and lounge with light food and beverage service, fitness studios, indoor and outdoor childcare, staff office space, locker rooms, and other facilities.

"Watching our youth members journey over the years has been a dream come true for me," said High Fitness Owner Jason Burd.

“I have my funding. I’m in budget. We’re good to go. I anticipate building in the next three to four months.”



— High Fitness Owner Jason Burd

Burd's location in Incline Village has roughly 50 kids in its program, including three who have competed at a national level, and one, Stefan Fellner, who competed at the world championships last year.

Members of the gym will receive a dual membership to High Altitude's Incline Village location, making for nearly 15,000 square feet of climbing between the two gyms.

Concerns were raised by the public over increased traffic, workforce housing, access to the gym and neighboring businesses and the size of the gym's sign.

The planning commission previously approved the Mancuso family's Performance Base Camp on Sept. 19. The family's Performance Training Center recently announced it will break ground on the gym, to be located at the Pioneer Commerce Center, this spring.

"I am not afraid of competition, I thrive on it actually — as evidenced by the success of my athletic career," Julia Mancuso wrote in the public comments. "I have confidence in my business, but I feel the town of Truckee can support a single gym at this time and it should be Performance Base Camp given that the approvals are already in place."

Mancuso's father, Ciro, and others raised issue during the meeting over increased traffic in the Northwoods area due to the gym.

"The traffic impact analysis for this project was compared to analysis of Royal Ridge, a project of significantly different use that was approved in 2008 and never developed … a comprehensive and professional traffic analysis should be required of the current project submittal," wrote Mancuso.

Commission staff said a smaller analysis was done in addition to using the Royal Ridge report, which was for a project of much greater scope.

Housing units were another issue of concern for both High Altitude and the commission. High Altitude Fitness estimated 11 full-time employees at the location, which would allow them to pay an affordable housing in lieu fee of $34,000, rather than build workforce housing units on the property. The company would also donate a portion of the land, a little less than half an acre, according to Burd, to the town for development of residential housing.

The commission raised the estimate of full-time employees to 19, making the affordable housing in lieu fee roughly $60,000, before ultimately granting approval of the project.

"It looks like a great project and you've put together a good team," said Commissioner Doug Gadow. "I really think the location across the street from the high school is going to be great."

Commercial center building approved

The Rock commercial center was OK'd for a new building located at 111777 Brockway Road during the planning commission meeting.

The project will include a 5,395-square-foot commercial building and new 624-squard-foot café.

The proposal also included nine new parking spaces, landscaping, and outdoor patio area, and a new trash enclosure.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Truckee Sun. Contact him at jscacco@truckeesun.com.