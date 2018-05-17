Elder Group recognized as one of Top Engel & Völkers offices

Engel & Völkers America recently announced their top awards for 2017 and Alison Elder of Elder Group Tahoe Real Estate was recognized as a Top 3 Producing Advisor in the U.S. by both Gross Commission Income (GCI) and closed sides transactions.

Elder was ranked the third top producing advisor by GCI and the second by sides. The Elder Group sold over $91 million in volume in 2017, and nearly $400 million in volume with over 700 transactions since 2010.

The Elder Group Tahoe is the top producing Engel & Völkers shop in California since joining the organization as a partner in December, 2016. In 2017, Engel & Volkers recognized the Elder Group as an official shop, known as the Truckee Donner shop, extending their corporate presence in the region.

"I'm honored by this prestigious recognition," Elder said. "Our success owes directly to the knowledgeable and professional Elder Group team and our fantastic network, services and technology provided by Engel & Völkers."

With the majority of her sales in the Truckee, Martis Valley, Northstar and Donner Summit areas, Elder focuses her energy listing and selling home sites and residences in neighborhoods including Tahoe Donner, Gray's Crossing, Old Greenwood, Lahontan, Northstar, Martis Camp, Schaffer's Mill and Donner Lake.

Source: Elder Group Tahoe Real Estate