Climbing gym facility clears hurdle in Truckee

A proposed climbing gym facility at Donner Pass Road and Northwoods Boulevard cleared another hurdle on its way toward a hearing that should determine whether the project moves forward.

An initial study related to environmental impacts associated with the project showed issues created by the construction of the facility could be adequately addressed in the process.

"There were a few things we identified in the document's mitigation measures," said Town of Truckee Assistant Planner Laura Dabe. "Nothing came back as a giant red flag."

The Truckee Planning Commission is expected to review the project at its April 17 meeting.

The two-story climbing gym, which is to be built near the Dickson Realty building, would measure 27,500 square feet. The ground floor would measure 16,210 square feet, with 11,280 square feet on the upper floor.

The facility would feature a 4,700-square-foot rope climbing gym, 3,620-square-foot bouldering area, entry plaza and lounge with light food and beverage services, according to planning documents filed with the town.

A total of 108 parking spaces, which include five handicap spaces and six electric vehicle-charging spaces, are proposed.

The facility would share parking and a main entrance with the Dickson Realty building with the driveway being shifted to the east and the existing driveway abandoned, landscaped, and frontage improvements installed. Secondary, two-way access off Northwoods Boulevard is also proposed.

The project also comes with a workforce housing requirement. That component would be satisfied through the payment of an affordable housing fee and the donation of a separate parcel of land on which eight residential units would be built.

Jason Burd, who owns High Altitude Fitness in Incline Village, is the project proponent. Burd could not be reached for comment.

The facility would be built in an area once designated for the Royal Ridge Mixed-Use Development Project. The planning commission approved the commercial and retail project on Feb. 13, 2008.

The Royal Ridge project was to be built on eight acres and include about 23,000 square feet of commercial space, 48 townhomes and 12 affordable condominiums.

"It was a bigger project that had commercial and residential," Dabe said. "This is a less intense development."

Staff writer Wyatt Haupt Jr. can be reached at 530-550-2652 or via email at whaupt@truckeesun.com.