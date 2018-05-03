Arts and Cultural Center in running for Tahoe City’s Old Firehouse property

Siren Arts, an organization seeking to bring a multi-use community center focused around arts and culture to Tahoe City, has been selected as one of two proposed concepts under further review by Placer County for the Old Firehouse property.

According to a news release, Siren Arts formed in 2017 around the opportunity to redevelop the property. Its founders are Christin Hanna, founder of the Lake Tahoe Dance Collective; Abigail Gallup, artist and former program and marketing coordinator with North Tahoe Arts and Renee Koijane, artist and former executive director of Squaw Valley Institute.

"Based on the work each founder has done in the local nonprofit and arts arena, Siren Arts felt an obligation to bring to the County a concept that would not only meet real community needs but also bring new vitality to Tahoe City," the news release states. " Siren Arts proposed a phased development of a proper multi-use arts and cultural center as enjoyed by other mountain towns that also have a need to stimulate their shoulder seasons.

Siren Arts has partnered with Robb Olson, architect and realtor with local firm Olson-Olson Ena, in submitting a proposal that includes a flex-use space event space, accommodating up to 500 people in telescoping seats for performances from inside and outside the area. Also part of the proposal is a retail gallery space, café, visitor's center kiosk, pop-up artisan kiosks, park side concessions, flex-use classroom spaces, art studio spaces and artist in residence program, a commercial kitchen, a rooftop deck and shareable common work spaces to accommodate local arts and cultural nonprofits.

"Our goal is to make Tahoe City a more livable community, stimulated by an arts and cultural scene that is vital and meaningful every day of the year," said Siren Arts co-founder Christin Hanna. "The intrinsic value an arts and cultural scene will also have on our existing businesses is immeasurable, but we do know visitors will come to stay in Tahoe up to twice as long and spend up to a third more when they visit, and perhaps more importantly, North Tahoe will become an even more attractive place to live."

On April 24, the Placer County Board of Supervisors approved to move forward on county staff's recommendation to seek Tahoe Tourism Master Plan grant dollars in the amount of $250,000 to cover costs for further study of the two proposed projects for the Old Firehouse Station property. In addition to the Siren Arts, also in the running to be reviewed by same grant dollars is a market hall concept called The Commonwell.

Recommended Stories For You

Ben Martin, long-time local and founder of the Tahoe Truckee School of Music spoke at the April 24 meeting in support of Siren Arts and its ability to reinvigorate Tahoe City.

"We can develop the unique character of our community by supporting our local artists, and by attracting those from outside the area, who are inspired by Lake Tahoe to create beautiful artwork of all kinds," the release states. "This benefits the artists, the public who can enjoy their work and performances, the students who study with these artists and the community and economy at large."

To learn more about Siren Arts, visit http://www.sirenarts.org.

Source: Siren Arts Tahoe City Arts & Cultural Center