Truckee Elementary hosting groundbreaking ceremony

To celebrate the final phases in an array of construction projects, the Tahoe Truckee Unified School District will be hosting a groundbreaking ceremony at Truckee Elementary School on Wednesday, May 2 at 4 p.m.

The elementary school renovation will be the last project to be completed, following similar projects at Truckee High School, Alder Creek Middle School, Glenshire Elementary and Sierra Expeditionary Learning School.

Truckee Elementary was first constructed in 1957 and was last modernized in 2001, shortly before construction of the gym in 2002. With a total budget of $27,917,457 the project includes construction of new classrooms to replace old modulars, expanding and relocating the library, construction of a new cafeteria and kitchen, an upgrade of the fire alarm systems and security system installation. Construction is expected to be completed in October 2020.

The renovation projects were made possible by the approval of Measure U by voters in November 2014, which aimed to fund facility upgrade projects in Truckee area schools. Since the measure's passing nearly every project has been completed with exceptions to Truckee Elementary and Truckee High School which is estimated for completion in December 2019.

