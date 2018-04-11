Andy Wirth announces retirement from Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows

Andy Wirth, president and chief operating officer of Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows, has announced his pending retirement, according to an email obtained by the Truckee Sun.

"I'm prideful in having worked here at Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows over the past eight years having spent the vast majority of that time as the Chief Executive Officer,” Wirth wrote. “I look back on these eight years with great pride associated with a great many initiatives, but in particular: the acquisition of Alpine Meadows, the deployment of nearly $100 million in truly transformative capital and advancing the California Express Gondola, a generations-old dream of so many.

"However, above all and most importantly, I've enjoyed the time spent with our team at these truly remarkable and legendary mountains."

Wirth cited spending time with his daughters and desire to be closer to the family's new home in San Juan Capistrano, Calif., as reasons for stepping down from Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows.

"It is after careful consideration and reflection that I have made this decision," said Wirth in a statement. "My retirement will allow me to not only spend more time with my family, but focus on some of my passions, including the active support of wounded warriors and environmental causes – advocacy and action. I'm prideful in having worked with this tremendous team and take note of our many accomplishments over the past eight years."

Alterra Mountain Company, which operates Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows, will announce new leadership for the resort in the near future, according to a statement from the company. Ron Cohen, Alterra Deputy General Counsel, will serve as Interim President and Chief Operating Officer for Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows. Cohen has been working in the ski industry for 16 years, including eight years with Mammoth Mountain.

"On behalf of Alterra Mountain Company, I want to thank Andy for the dedication and commitment he has brought to Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows for the past eight years," said David Perry, President and COO of Alterra Mountain Company. "His energy and innovative approach has helped set up this incredible mountain community for an even more vibrant future. We respect Andy's decision to retire and wish him the very best in his new endeavors."

Check back with the Truckee Sun for more on this developing story.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Truckee Sun. Contact him at jscacco@truckeesun.com.