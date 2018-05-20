‘2 Out Nightmare’ finishes dream season

Timely hitting turned Truckee’s dream of a state title into reality.

The rest of the field at the four-team, Class 3A Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association State Championship tournament never woke up from a “2 Out Nightmare.”

"That's been us all year. They have so much fight. They never give up," said Head Coach Jeff Murphy, on Truckee’s 10-6 victory over Elko to capture this year’s state championship.

"They should be proud of themselves."

Behind eight, two-out runs against league rivals Elko on Saturday, May 19, the Wolverines topped the Indians for the program’s first state title since 2012.

"It's amazing, truly amazing," said senior starting pitcher Colin Just. "If you would've told me two years ago that we're going to be state champions, I wouldn't have believed you, not in a million years."

‘2 Out Nightmare’

The’ Wolverines entered the game against the Indians one win away from taking the four-team, double-elimination tournament; while the Indians, who were beaten by Truckee the previous day, needed to force and win a second game to capture the title.

Elko scored four runs in the top of the third to hold an early advantage. But Truckee junior Marcus Bellon brought the team to within three runs, finding open field on a fly ball to make the score 4-1.

After allowing a leadoff double to start the next inning, Just got a grounder for an out, and then struck out the next two batters.

With two outs and a pair of runners on in the bottom of the frame, senior Tyler Ferrera came to the plate and singled to score a run. Sophomore Tyler Estabrook then found a gap in right field for two more runs, knotting the game at 4-4.

From the hill, Just got into trouble in the next inning with runners on second and third, and two outs. The senior looked to be on the verge of avoiding danger, but an error allowed both runs to score, putting Truckee in a 6-4 hole.

Just would go on to help his own cause with a big hit in the bottom the frame, smacking a two-out double to make the score 6-5.

Becoming a Champion

Going into the bottom of the sixth, rumblings of a state championship began to reverberate along the Truckee bench.

"Two runs and three outs," a coach yelled. "And we're state champions."

Junior Derek LaFerriere went on to knock in the game-tying run later in the inning.

Junior Elliot Rost would later step to plate — with two outs — in one of the biggest at-bats of the season.

"I was just looking for the curveball," said Rost. "I got a clutch hit, a double in the gap."

Rost’s shot to center field plated all three baserunners, giving Truckee a 9-6 lead.

Ferrera would then come to the plate and drive another ball to the outfield for a 10-6 advantage.

Just returned to the mound in the top of the seventh in a bid finish, but hit his pitch limit with a runner on and two outs.

The senior was moved to first base, but still squeezed the final out off of a grounder forced by senior Gary Grosjean.