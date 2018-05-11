Town of Truckee announces community workshop to initiate Public Art Master Plan

The Town of Truckee has announced a community workshop seeking input in the town's first Public Art Master Plan currently being developed by town staff and community stakeholders with support from Truckee Arts Alliance.

All residents are invited to participate in helping shape the future of public art in Truckee, a news release states.

"Public art enhances public spaces and expresses community character," the release states. "Successful art plans are tailored to the place they are created for and are responsive to the context, much like the art that will ultimately result from the plan's implementation. Truckee was recently designated as one of 14 California cultural districts, showing the influence that art can have at a statewide level. With the beginning of a General Plan Update, now is the right time to organize how the community incorporates art into its public places."

The round table workshop will examine the structure of a public art master plan and outline what a Public Art Master Plan hopes to accomplish. Topics that will be shaped through community input include: an overview of public art in Truckee; mapping exercise of potential public locations; identify themes within Truckee's Cultural Heritage; and looking at mechanisms for ongoing public engagement.

The workshop will take place 5:30-7:30 p.m. June 13 at Town Council Chambers, 10183 Truckee Airport Rd.

For questions, please contact Nicholas Martin at nmartin@townoftruckee.com.

Source: Town of Truckee