Your Truckee Weekend — Top 10 you can’t miss: St. Patrick’s Day celebrations; photo walk

Top 10 events you can't miss

Below are the Truckee Sun's picks for the Top 10 events to check out this weekend in Truckee.

Have an event you want considered for a future Your Truckee Weekend calendar? Email Wyatt Haupt Jr. at whaupt@truckeesun.com.

1. St. Patrick's Day Pop Up Dinner

Chef Alex Downing and the Stella Team will put their creative spin on classic dishes.

Where: Cedar House Sport Hotel | 10918 Brockway Road, Truckee

When: Friday, March 16 | 6 p.m.

Cost: $97 per person + tax and fees. Pre-registration required.

Online: http://www.cedarhousesporthotel.com

2. Movie Night

Children and adults are invited to bring a favorite pillow and blanket to Northwoods Clubhouse and enjoy a movie.

Where: Pizza on the Hill | 11509 Northwoods Blvd., Truckee

When: Friday, March 16 | 6:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Online: http://www.tahoedonner.com/amenities/dining/pizza-on-the-hill/

3. Open Mic Night

All levels welcome. Singers, actors, poets, and more.

Where: Art Truckee | 10072 Donner Pass Road, Truckee

When: Friday, March 16 | 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

Online: http://www.arttruckee.com

4. Live Music at Moody's featuring The Lique

Hip-hop jazz from Las Vegas-based group The Lique

Where: Moody's Bistro, Bar & Beats | 10007 Bridge St., Truckee

When: Friday, March 16 | 8:30-11:30 p.m.

Cost: No cover

Online: http://www.moodysbistro.com

5. Cross-Country Technique and Training

Improve your ski technique and get in a great workout with this on-the-move group.

Where: Tahoe Donner Cross-Country Ski Area | 15275 Alder Creek Road, Truckee

When: Saturday, March 17 | 8-9:30 a.m.

Cost: $104 for members; $120 for general public

Online: http://www.tahoedonner.com

6. Snowshoe Through History

Join a state park interpreter for an easy and fun 90-minute walk along the West Shore of Lake Tahoe.

Where: Sugar Pine Point State Park | 7595 Highway 89, Tahoma

When: Saturday, March 17 | 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Cost: $5 state parking fee

Online: http://www.sierrastateparks.org

7. St. Patrick's Day Party

Wear green and join us for corned beef and cabbage dinner and a night of drink specials.

Where: The Lodge Restaurant & Pub | 11509 Northwoods Blvd., Truckee

When: Saturday, March 17 | 5-9 p.m.

Cost: No cover

Online: http://www.tahoedonner.com

8. Truckee Lions Club 7th Annual St. Patrick's Day Cabbage Bash

Come celebrate St. Patrick's Day and help raise money for local schools, youth needs, and more.

Where: Community Arts Center | 10046 Church St., Truckee

When: Saturday, March 17 | 5:30 p.m. cocktails; 7 p.m. dinner

Cost: $40 per person

Online: http://www.truckeelionsclub.com

9. Donner Lake Photo Walk

Join Truckee-based professional photographer Grant Kaye as he helps you build a foundation to unleash your creative vision.

Where: Atelier | 10128 Donner Pass Road, Truckee

When: Sunday, March 18 | 4-6:30 p.m.

Cost: Check website for details

Online: http://www.ateliertruckee.com

10. Nature Drawing Mixed Media

Local artist Anke Hass will guide students through developing the skill to draw from observation.

Where: Atelier | 10128 Donner Pass Road, Truckee

When: Sunday, March 18 | 11 a.m.- 2 p.m.

Cost: Check website for details

Online: http://www.ateliertruckee.com

