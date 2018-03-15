Your Truckee Weekend — Top 10 you can’t miss: St. Patrick’s Day celebrations; photo walk
March 15, 2018
Top 10 events you can't miss
Below are the Truckee Sun's picks for the Top 10 events to check out this weekend in Truckee.
Have an event you want considered for a future Your Truckee Weekend calendar? Email Wyatt Haupt Jr. at whaupt@truckeesun.com.
1. St. Patrick's Day Pop Up Dinner
Chef Alex Downing and the Stella Team will put their creative spin on classic dishes.
Where: Cedar House Sport Hotel | 10918 Brockway Road, Truckee
When: Friday, March 16 | 6 p.m.
Cost: $97 per person + tax and fees. Pre-registration required.
Online: http://www.cedarhousesporthotel.com
2. Movie Night
Children and adults are invited to bring a favorite pillow and blanket to Northwoods Clubhouse and enjoy a movie.
Where: Pizza on the Hill | 11509 Northwoods Blvd., Truckee
When: Friday, March 16 | 6:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Online: http://www.tahoedonner.com/amenities/dining/pizza-on-the-hill/
3. Open Mic Night
All levels welcome. Singers, actors, poets, and more.
Where: Art Truckee | 10072 Donner Pass Road, Truckee
When: Friday, March 16 | 7 p.m.
Cost: Free
Online: http://www.arttruckee.com
4. Live Music at Moody's featuring The Lique
Hip-hop jazz from Las Vegas-based group The Lique
Where: Moody's Bistro, Bar & Beats | 10007 Bridge St., Truckee
When: Friday, March 16 | 8:30-11:30 p.m.
Cost: No cover
Online: http://www.moodysbistro.com
5. Cross-Country Technique and Training
Improve your ski technique and get in a great workout with this on-the-move group.
Where: Tahoe Donner Cross-Country Ski Area | 15275 Alder Creek Road, Truckee
When: Saturday, March 17 | 8-9:30 a.m.
Cost: $104 for members; $120 for general public
Online: http://www.tahoedonner.com
6. Snowshoe Through History
Join a state park interpreter for an easy and fun 90-minute walk along the West Shore of Lake Tahoe.
Where: Sugar Pine Point State Park | 7595 Highway 89, Tahoma
When: Saturday, March 17 | 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Cost: $5 state parking fee
Online: http://www.sierrastateparks.org
7. St. Patrick's Day Party
Wear green and join us for corned beef and cabbage dinner and a night of drink specials.
Where: The Lodge Restaurant & Pub | 11509 Northwoods Blvd., Truckee
When: Saturday, March 17 | 5-9 p.m.
Cost: No cover
Online: http://www.tahoedonner.com
8. Truckee Lions Club 7th Annual St. Patrick's Day Cabbage Bash
Come celebrate St. Patrick's Day and help raise money for local schools, youth needs, and more.
Where: Community Arts Center | 10046 Church St., Truckee
When: Saturday, March 17 | 5:30 p.m. cocktails; 7 p.m. dinner
Cost: $40 per person
Online: http://www.truckeelionsclub.com
9. Donner Lake Photo Walk
Join Truckee-based professional photographer Grant Kaye as he helps you build a foundation to unleash your creative vision.
Where: Atelier | 10128 Donner Pass Road, Truckee
When: Sunday, March 18 | 4-6:30 p.m.
Cost: Check website for details
Online: http://www.ateliertruckee.com
10. Nature Drawing Mixed Media
Local artist Anke Hass will guide students through developing the skill to draw from observation.
Where: Atelier | 10128 Donner Pass Road, Truckee
When: Sunday, March 18 | 11 a.m.- 2 p.m.
Cost: Check website for details
Online: http://www.ateliertruckee.com
Staff writer Wyatt Haupt Jr. can be reached at 530-550-2652 or via email at whaupt@truckeesun.com.