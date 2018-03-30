Your Truckee Weekend: 10 things to do — Snowball contest; Easter festivities

Top 10 events you can't miss

Below are the Truckee Sun's picks for the Top 10 events to check out this weekend in Truckee.

1. Easter Egg-Stravaganza Game

Donate $1 to Meals on Wheels while at Mountain Hardware & Sports and get an egg with a surprise inside.

Where: Mountain Hardware & Sports | 11320 Donner Pass Road, Truckee

When: Friday, March 30 | 7 a.m.

Cost: $1

Online: http://www.mountainhardwareandsports.com

2. Italian Easter Pop Up Dinner

An Italian Easter menu is a full celebration of food.

Where: Cedar House Sport Hotel | 10918 Brockway Road, Truckee

When: Friday, March 30 | 6 p.m.

Cost: $97 per person + tax and fees. Pre-registration required.

Online: http://www.cedarhousesporthotel.com

3. Movie Night

Children and adults are invited to bring a favorite pillow and blanket to Northwoods Clubhouse and enjoy a movie.

Where: Pizza on the Hill | 11509 Northwoods Blvd., Truckee

When: Friday, March 30 | 6:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Online: http://www.tahoedonner.com/amenities/dining/pizza-on-the-hill/

4. Live Music at Moody's

Check out Frankie Boots and the County Line.

Where: Moody's Bistro, Bar & Beats | 10007 Bridge St., Truckee

When: Friday, March 30 | 8:30-11:30 p.m.

Cost: No cover

Online: http://www.moodysbistro.com

5. Marty's Taste of Italy

Marty's Taste of Italy is back. Dress like your favorite Italian.

Where: Marty's Cafe | 10115 Donner Pass Road, Truckee

When: Friday, March 30 | 7 p.m.

Cost: $50 per person

Online: http://www.martyscafetruckee.com

6. Her Mountain Lesson

Join other like-minded women in a lesson designed by Her, for Her.

Where: The Village at Northstar | 5001 Northstar Drive, Truckee

When: Saturday, March 31 | 8 a.m.

Cost: $220

Online: http://www.northstarcalifornia.com

7. Spring Egg Hunt

Participate in the Truckee-Donner Recreation & Park District's Spring Egg Hunt.

Where: Truckee River Regional Park | 10500 Brockway Road, Truckee

When: Saturday, March 31 | 11 a.m.

Cost: Free

Online: http://www.tdrpd.org

8. Downtown Truckee Poker Run

The not-so-serious event benefit's Truckee High School's 2018 "Safe and Sober Grad Night."

Where: Art Truckee | 10072 Donner Pass Road, Second Floor, Truckee

When: Saturday, March 31 | 6 – 11:30 a.m.

Cost: $25 for one hand; $100 for five hands

Online: http://www.arttruckee.com

9. Easter Brunch & Eggstravaganza

Adults receive a complimentary glass of champagne or mimosa at brunch, and children will love the carnival games, egg hunt, and a visit from the Easter Bunny.

Where: The Lodge Restaurant & Pub | 11509 Northwoods Blvd., Truckee

When: Sunday, April 1 | 10 a.m. — 2 p.m.

Cost: $39 for adults; $16 for children

Online: http://www.tahoedonner.com

10. Snowball Throwing Contest

Heats will run every hour at Tahoe Donner Snowplay.

Where: Tahoe Donner Snowplay | 11509 Northwoods Blvd., Truckee

When: Sunday, April 1 | 1 – 2:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Online: http://www.tahoedonner.com

