Your Truckee Weekend: 10 things to do — Snowball contest; Easter festivities
March 30, 2018
Top 10 events you can't miss
Below are the Truckee Sun's picks for the Top 10 events to check out this weekend in Truckee.
1. Easter Egg-Stravaganza Game
Donate $1 to Meals on Wheels while at Mountain Hardware & Sports and get an egg with a surprise inside.
Where: Mountain Hardware & Sports | 11320 Donner Pass Road, Truckee
When: Friday, March 30 | 7 a.m.
Cost: $1
Online: http://www.mountainhardwareandsports.com
2. Italian Easter Pop Up Dinner
An Italian Easter menu is a full celebration of food.
Where: Cedar House Sport Hotel | 10918 Brockway Road, Truckee
When: Friday, March 30 | 6 p.m.
Cost: $97 per person + tax and fees. Pre-registration required.
Online: http://www.cedarhousesporthotel.com
3. Movie Night
Children and adults are invited to bring a favorite pillow and blanket to Northwoods Clubhouse and enjoy a movie.
Where: Pizza on the Hill | 11509 Northwoods Blvd., Truckee
When: Friday, March 30 | 6:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Online: http://www.tahoedonner.com/amenities/dining/pizza-on-the-hill/
4. Live Music at Moody's
Check out Frankie Boots and the County Line.
Where: Moody's Bistro, Bar & Beats | 10007 Bridge St., Truckee
When: Friday, March 30 | 8:30-11:30 p.m.
Cost: No cover
Online: http://www.moodysbistro.com
5. Marty's Taste of Italy
Marty's Taste of Italy is back. Dress like your favorite Italian.
Where: Marty's Cafe | 10115 Donner Pass Road, Truckee
When: Friday, March 30 | 7 p.m.
Cost: $50 per person
Online: http://www.martyscafetruckee.com
6. Her Mountain Lesson
Join other like-minded women in a lesson designed by Her, for Her.
Where: The Village at Northstar | 5001 Northstar Drive, Truckee
When: Saturday, March 31 | 8 a.m.
Cost: $220
Online: http://www.northstarcalifornia.com
7. Spring Egg Hunt
Participate in the Truckee-Donner Recreation & Park District's Spring Egg Hunt.
Where: Truckee River Regional Park | 10500 Brockway Road, Truckee
When: Saturday, March 31 | 11 a.m.
Cost: Free
Online: http://www.tdrpd.org
8. Downtown Truckee Poker Run
The not-so-serious event benefit's Truckee High School's 2018 "Safe and Sober Grad Night."
Where: Art Truckee | 10072 Donner Pass Road, Second Floor, Truckee
When: Saturday, March 31 | 6 – 11:30 a.m.
Cost: $25 for one hand; $100 for five hands
Online: http://www.arttruckee.com
9. Easter Brunch & Eggstravaganza
Adults receive a complimentary glass of champagne or mimosa at brunch, and children will love the carnival games, egg hunt, and a visit from the Easter Bunny.
Where: The Lodge Restaurant & Pub | 11509 Northwoods Blvd., Truckee
When: Sunday, April 1 | 10 a.m. — 2 p.m.
Cost: $39 for adults; $16 for children
Online: http://www.tahoedonner.com
10. Snowball Throwing Contest
Heats will run every hour at Tahoe Donner Snowplay.
Where: Tahoe Donner Snowplay | 11509 Northwoods Blvd., Truckee
When: Sunday, April 1 | 1 – 2:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Online: http://www.tahoedonner.com
Staff writer Wyatt Haupt Jr. can be reached at 530-550-2652 or via email at whaupt@truckeesun.com.
