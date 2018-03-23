Truckee Weekend: 10 things you can’t miss — Music at Moody’s; Crab and pasta feed

Top 10 events you can't miss

Below are the Truckee Sun's picks for the Top 10 events to check out this weekend in Truckee.

Have an event you want considered for a future Your Truckee Weekend calendar? Email Wyatt Haupt Jr. at whaupt@truckeesun.com.

1. Yucatan Pop Up Dinner

Don't miss the opportunity to delve into the tantalizing world of Yucatan food.

Where: Cedar House Sport Hotel | 10918 Brockway Road, Truckee

When: Friday, March 23 | 6 p.m.

Cost: $97 per person + tax and fees. Pre-registration required.

Online: http://www.cedarhousesporthotel.com

2. Movie Night

Children and adults are invited to bring a favorite pillow and blanket to Northwoods Clubhouse and enjoy a movie.

Where: Pizza on the Hill | 11509 Northwoods Blvd., Truckee

When: Friday, March 23 | 6:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Online: http://www.tahoedonner.com/amenities/dining/pizza-on-the-hill/

3. Live Music at Moody's

Enjoy live music at Moody's Bistro

Where: Moody's Bistro, Bar & Beats | 10007 Bridge St., Truckee

When: Friday, March 23 | 8:30-11:30 p.m.

Cost: No cover

Online: http://www.moodysbistro.com

4. Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike

A comedy play by Christopher Durang; directed by Carrie Haines

Where: Truckee Community Theater | 10046 Church St., Truckee

When: Friday, March 23 | 7 p.m.

Cost: $22 for adults; $20 seniors over 60

Online: http://www.truckeecommunitytheater.com

5. Cross-Country Technique and Training

Improve your ski technique and get in a great workout with this on-the-move group.

Where: Tahoe Donner Cross-Country Ski Area | 15275 Alder Creek Road, Truckee

When: Saturday, March 24 | 8-9:30 a.m.

Cost: $104 for members; $120 for general public

Online: http://www.tahoedonner.com

6. Her Mountain Lesson

Join other like-minded women in a lesson designed by Her, for Her.

Where: The Village at Northstar | 5001 Northstar Drive, Truckee

When: Saturday, March 24 | 8 a.m.

Cost: $220

Online: http://www.northstarcalifornia.com

7. Introduction to Encaustic (Wax) Painting

Learn to pain with (hot) encaustic wax at this introductory workshop.

Where: Atelier | 10128 Donner Pass Road, Truckee

When: Saturday, March 24 | 3 — 6 p.m.

Cost: Check website for details

Online: http://www.ateliertruckee.com

8. Rotary Club Crab & Pasta Feed

A crab and pasta feed. There will also be silent and live auctions with the proceeds to benefit the Tahoe Truckee School of Music.

Where: Rotary Club of Truckee | 8924 Donner Pass Road, Truckee

When: Saturday, March 24 | 5 p.m. bar opens; 6 — 7 p.m. dinner; 7 p.m. auction

Cost: $50 adults; $25 children

Online: http://www.truckeerotary.org

9. Marty's Cafe Dinner Series

Chef-inspired farmer-to-table dinner. Japanese with French influence.

Where: Marty's Cafe | 10115 Donner Pass Road, Truckee

When: Saturday, March 24 | 4-6:30 p.m.

Cost: $120 per person

Online: http://www.martyscafetruckee.com

10. Sierra Skogsloppet Citizens Fundraiser Race

The annual event is organized by cross-country ski teams from local schools as a fundraiser.

Where: Tahoe Donner Cross-Country Ski Area | 15275 Alder Creek Road, Truckee

When: Sunday, March 25 | 9 a.m.

Cost: $30 adults; $20 ages 19 and under

Online: http://www.tahoedonner.com

Staff writer Wyatt Haupt Jr. can be reached at 530-550-2652 or via email at whaupt@truckeesun.com.