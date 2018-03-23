Truckee Weekend: 10 things you can’t miss — Music at Moody’s; Crab and pasta feed
March 23, 2018
Top 10 events you can't miss
Below are the Truckee Sun's picks for the Top 10 events to check out this weekend in Truckee.
Have an event you want considered for a future Your Truckee Weekend calendar? Email Wyatt Haupt Jr. at whaupt@truckeesun.com.
1. Yucatan Pop Up Dinner
Don't miss the opportunity to delve into the tantalizing world of Yucatan food.
Where: Cedar House Sport Hotel | 10918 Brockway Road, Truckee
When: Friday, March 23 | 6 p.m.
Cost: $97 per person + tax and fees. Pre-registration required.
Online: http://www.cedarhousesporthotel.com
2. Movie Night
Children and adults are invited to bring a favorite pillow and blanket to Northwoods Clubhouse and enjoy a movie.
Where: Pizza on the Hill | 11509 Northwoods Blvd., Truckee
When: Friday, March 23 | 6:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Online: http://www.tahoedonner.com/amenities/dining/pizza-on-the-hill/
3. Live Music at Moody's
Enjoy live music at Moody's Bistro
Where: Moody's Bistro, Bar & Beats | 10007 Bridge St., Truckee
When: Friday, March 23 | 8:30-11:30 p.m.
Cost: No cover
Online: http://www.moodysbistro.com
4. Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike
A comedy play by Christopher Durang; directed by Carrie Haines
Where: Truckee Community Theater | 10046 Church St., Truckee
When: Friday, March 23 | 7 p.m.
Cost: $22 for adults; $20 seniors over 60
Online: http://www.truckeecommunitytheater.com
5. Cross-Country Technique and Training
Improve your ski technique and get in a great workout with this on-the-move group.
Where: Tahoe Donner Cross-Country Ski Area | 15275 Alder Creek Road, Truckee
When: Saturday, March 24 | 8-9:30 a.m.
Cost: $104 for members; $120 for general public
Online: http://www.tahoedonner.com
6. Her Mountain Lesson
Join other like-minded women in a lesson designed by Her, for Her.
Where: The Village at Northstar | 5001 Northstar Drive, Truckee
When: Saturday, March 24 | 8 a.m.
Cost: $220
Online: http://www.northstarcalifornia.com
7. Introduction to Encaustic (Wax) Painting
Learn to pain with (hot) encaustic wax at this introductory workshop.
Where: Atelier | 10128 Donner Pass Road, Truckee
When: Saturday, March 24 | 3 — 6 p.m.
Cost: Check website for details
Online: http://www.ateliertruckee.com
8. Rotary Club Crab & Pasta Feed
A crab and pasta feed. There will also be silent and live auctions with the proceeds to benefit the Tahoe Truckee School of Music.
Where: Rotary Club of Truckee | 8924 Donner Pass Road, Truckee
When: Saturday, March 24 | 5 p.m. bar opens; 6 — 7 p.m. dinner; 7 p.m. auction
Cost: $50 adults; $25 children
Online: http://www.truckeerotary.org
9. Marty's Cafe Dinner Series
Chef-inspired farmer-to-table dinner. Japanese with French influence.
Where: Marty's Cafe | 10115 Donner Pass Road, Truckee
When: Saturday, March 24 | 4-6:30 p.m.
Cost: $120 per person
Online: http://www.martyscafetruckee.com
10. Sierra Skogsloppet Citizens Fundraiser Race
The annual event is organized by cross-country ski teams from local schools as a fundraiser.
Where: Tahoe Donner Cross-Country Ski Area | 15275 Alder Creek Road, Truckee
When: Sunday, March 25 | 9 a.m.
Cost: $30 adults; $20 ages 19 and under
Online: http://www.tahoedonner.com
Staff writer Wyatt Haupt Jr. can be reached at 530-550-2652 or via email at whaupt@truckeesun.com.