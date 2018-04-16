Contra-Tiempo dance takes stage Friday at North Tahoe High

WHAT: Arts For The Schools presents Contra-Tiempo

Contra-Tiempo is a bold, multilingual Los Angeles-based dance company creating physically intense and politically astute performance work, moves audiences to imagine what is possible.

On Friday, Arts For The Schools will host the group at North Tahoe High School from 7-9 p.m.

Contra-Tiempo creates a new physical, visual and sonic vocabulary that collages Salsa, Afro-Cuban, hip-hop, and contemporary dance with theater, compelling text, and original music to bring dynamic multi-modal experiences to the stage.

Tickets are $5 for children, $20 for adults, and are available at http://www.artsfortheschools.org. Tickets also available at the door until show time.